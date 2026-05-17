With only one hour separating us from the action, Juventus have unveiled their starting lineup for the crucial showdown against Fiorentina.

The Bianconeri will host their Tuscan rivals in what will be their final home fixture of the season. The contest will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, and it kicks off at 12:00 CET, alongside four other Serie A fixtures involving clubs vying for Champions League spots, namely Pisa-Napoli, Genoa-Milan, Como-Parma, and the Derby della Capitale between Roma and Lazio.

Dusan Vlahovic leads the line for Juventus

Following his return from injury, Dusan Vlahovic reclaimed his starting role up front. The Serbian marked his comeback with a free-kick equaliser against Hellas Verona, before scoring the winner in Lecce just 11 seconds into the match last weekend.

The 26-year-old will lead the line, supported by Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz, who maintains his starting berth despite his declining form. The Turkish has been struggling with a knee inflammation that has taken its toll on his performances in recent weeks.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli will start alongside Teun Koopmeiners, who replaces Khephren Thuram for the second week in a row. The Frenchman remains far from his best due to an ongoing muscle issue that is forcing him to only train partially with the rest of the squad.

Weston McKennie should start as a right wing-back, but his versatility could see him alternate back and forth between various roles all over the pitch.

Andrea Cambiaso will occupy the left flank, with Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, and Lloyd Kelly forming up the backline in front of Michele Di Gregorio.

Juventus & Fiorentina starting lineup

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly; McKennie, Locatelli, Koopmeiners, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; Vlahovic.

Fiorentina XI (4-3-3): De Gea; Dodo, Pongracic, Ranieri, Gosens; Ndour, Fagioli, Brescianini; Parisi, Piccoli, Solomon