After the final international break of the season, Juventus will resume their campaign by hosting Genoa at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The clash will take place on Monday at 18:00 CET.

This match represents a golden opportunity for the Bianconeri to improve their place in the table, especially following Roma’s 2-5 defeat to Inter on Sunday night, and Como’s goalless draw in Udine earlier on Monday.

Moreover, Napoli and Milan will lock horns later today, which could allow the Old Lady to gain some ground on the podium places.

The official Juventus starting lineup vs Genoa

With only one hour separating us from the kickoff, the official Juventus X account revealed Luciano Spalletti’s starting lineup.

The 67-year-old decided to entrust Mattia Perin with a starting berth once more, keeping Michele Di Gregorio on the bench. The 33-year-old goalkeeper will thus play against his original club.

Despite Emil Holm’s return to the squad, Spalletti’s defensive choices were never in doubt. Pierre Kalulu will start at right-back, Andrea Cambiaso on the opposite flank, and Gleison Bremer and Lloyd Kelly in the centre.

In the double pivot, club captain Manuel Locatelli will be eager to shake off Italy’s latest World Cup playoffs heartbreak with a commanding display in the middle of the park.

As usual, the skipper will be paired with Khephren Thuram, who kept his place in the lineup at Teun Koopmeiners’ expense.

Jonathan David replaces Jeremie Boga in attack

Weston McKennie will operate as an attacking midfielder, flanked by Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz as usual.

But the biggest surprise in the lineup is Jonathan David’s return. The Canadian was recently dropped in favour of Jeremie Boga, but has been given the nod by Spalletti this time, as the coach continues to wait for Dusan Vlahovic and Arek Milik to regain their full fitness.

Juventus XI (4-2-3-1): Perin; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Thuram, Locatelli; Conceicao, McKennie, Yildiz; David