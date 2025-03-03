Juventus are looking to bounce back from their woeful Coppa Italia elimination by registering a routine yet crucial league win over Hellas Verona.

The contest will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. It kicks off this evening at 20:45 CET.

With only one hour separating us from the contest, the Bianconeri have released the starting lineup on the club’s official X account.

As usual, Thiago Motta will adopt a 4-2-3-1 formation, but he decided to introduce a few tweaks to the lineup that suffered an embarrassing defeat to Empoli five days ago.

Michele Di Gregorio is back in goal once more after making way for Mattia Perin in the cup. On the other hand, the backline remains intact, with Timothy Weah, Federico Gatti, Lloyd Kelly and Andrea Cambiaso preserving their spots.

✍🏻 Gli 1️⃣1️⃣ titolari selezionati per la partita di questa sera 📜 #JuveVerona Powered by @EASPORTSFC pic.twitter.com/GyIwCXBLeD — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) March 3, 2025

In the middle of the park, Khephren Thuram has been selected as he continues to prove himself to be one of the club’s most consistent performers. He will thus link up with club captain Manuel Locatelli in the double pivot. Weston McKennie will be operating in front of them as an attacking midfielder, thus usurping the disappointing Teun Koopmeiners in the pecking order.

The left-footed Nicolas Gonzalez and the right-footed Kenan Yildiz will take the flanks, but it remains to be seen if they’ll act as classic or inverted wingers.

After being experimented on the wings against Empoli, Randal Kolo Muani will return to his original role as centre-forward, while Dusan Vlahovic has been dropped to the bench.

Unfortunately for Francisco Conceicao, he became the latest addition to the injury list. He thus joins Gleison Bremer, Juan Cabal, Arkadiusz Milik, Renato Veiga, Douglas Luiz and Nicolo Savona. On the contrary, Pierre Kalulu is back to the squad after an entire month on the sidelines.

Juventus XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Weah, Gatti, Kelly, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Yildiz, McKennie, Gonzalez; Kolo Muani