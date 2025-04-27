Juventus have released their starting lineup for Sunday’s Serie A contest against Monza. The match kicks off at 18:00, and it takes place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Igor Tudor will be determined to recover from his first misstep as Juventus boss and put the midweek defeat in Parma behind him. After all, the Old Lady can ill-afford another negative result after slipping behind Bologna in the race for fourth place.

However, the Croatian manager will have to do without six players. Dusan Vlahovic has recently joined the injured list after suffering a muscle overload, while Teun Koopmeiners wasn’t able to recover from his Achilles tendon problem in time.

Federico Gatti also remains on the sidelines, while Gleison Bremer, Juan Cabal and Arkadiusz Milik are the long-term absentees.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Tudor has maintained his 3-4-2-1 tactical shape, with Michele Di Gregorio starting between the sticks.

The 46-year-old only has three available centre-backs, so Pierre Kalulu, Renato Veiga and Lloyd Kelly are automatic choices in defence.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram have preserved their usual spots, while Weston McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso will operate on the wings.

Nicolas Gonzalez has been fielded in various roles this season, but he’ll start as a right attacking midfielder for the second match in a row.

Kenan Yildiz started on the bench in midweek due to a slight physical problem, but the Turkish teenager is healthy once more, so Tudor naturally resorted to his services.

Finally, Randal Kolo Muani has been enduring rough times as of late, but with Vlahovic and Milik both out, the Frenchman is the undisputed choice to lead the line.

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Veiga, Kelly; McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Gonzalez, Yildiz; Kolo Muani.