With only one hour to go before the action kickstarts, Juventus unveiled their starting lineup against Parma.

The Serie A contest will take place at the Stadio Ennio Tardini. It kicks off at 20:45 CET.

Luciano Spalletti rested several key players on Wednesday, as the Bianconeri settled for a goalless draw against Monaco in their last Champions League group-stage contest.

Therefore, the Juventus manager was always going to unleash his best available starting lineup on Sunday.

Jonathan David, who was among the players who received some rest in midweek, returns to the starting XI, dropping the underwhelming Lois Openda to the bench.

The Canadian striker has cemented himself as Spalletti’s first-choice striker in the absence of the injured Dusan Vlahovic, at least before the potential arrival of a new striker before Monday’s transfer deadline.

How Juventus are lining up against Parma

As usual, David will be supported by Kenan Yildiz, who regains his starting berth on the left wing, while Francisco Conceicao maintains his place on the opposite flank.

The ultra-versatile Weston McKennie should play as an attacking midfielder in Spalletti’s 4-2-3-1 formation, but he could still switch roles during the game, allowing Juventus to change their system.

Club captain Manuel Locatelli reclaimed his starting spot at the expense of Teun Koopmeiners. The former Sassuolo man will operate alongside Khephren Thuram in the double pivot.

The ever-present Pierre Kalulu will start at right-back, with Andrea Cambiaso occupying the left lane.

Lloyd Kelly and Gleison Bremer will combine once more at the heart of the backline, while Michele Di Gregorio takes over from Mattia Perin.

Juventus & Parma official starting lineup

Parma XI (4-3-2-1): Corvi; Delprato, Circati, Troilo, Valeri; Bernabe, Keita, Nicolussi Caviglia; Ondrejka, Oristanio; Pellegrino.

Juventus XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, McKennie, Yildiz; David.