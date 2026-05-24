Juventus released their final starting lineup of the season as they prepare to take on Torino in the Derby della Mole.

The Granata will host the Bianconeri on the final day of the Serie A season. The game kicks off at 20:45 CET.

Luciano Spalletti’s men must beat their crosstown rivals to preserve their remaining chances of breaking into the Champions League zone, while hoping for favours from the team playing against Milan, Roma, and Como.

Boga fill in Yildiz on the left wing

Luciano Spalletti will apparently maintain his 3-4-2-1 formation, although a switch to a 4-2-3-1 system, whether at the start of the game or during the course of action, remains possible.

Experienced goalkeeper Mattia Perin returned to the lineup due to Michele Di Gregorio’s recent woes.

With Gleison Bremer serving a one-match ban, Federico Gatti will make his first starting appearance in months, slotting between Pierre Kalulu and Lloyd Kelly in the three-man backline.

Khephren Thuram was supposedly only fit enough for a spot on the bench, but the Frenchman has seemingly passed a late athletic test and will thus start in the Derby. He will combine with Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli in the double pivot.

Weston McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso will maintain their usual wing-back roles. Nevertheless, the Texan could operate in a hybrid role, allowing Juventus to change their system.

The attacking trident will be without Kenan Yildiz, who has been ruled out with an injury. Jeremie Boga is the Turk’s natural replacement, so the Ivorian will start on the left wing, with Chico Conceicao keeping his place on the opposite flank.

Finally, Dusan Vlahovic will lead the line despite an injury scare in Saturday’s training session.

Torino & Juventus starting lineups

Torino XI (3-4-1-2): Paleari; Coco, Ismajli, Ebosse; Pedersen, Ilkhan, Gineitis, Obrador; Vlasic; Simeone, Zapata.

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1): Perin; Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly; McKennie, Thuram, Locatelli, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Boga; Vlahovic.