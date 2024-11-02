Juventus will be looking to end their three-game winless streak across all competitions when they take on Udinese at the Bluenergy Stadium in the 10th round of Serie A.

Thiago Motta decided to make some tweaks to his starting lineup following the hollow display against Parma, especially at the back. The official Juventus X account revealed the starting lineup.

Michele De Gregorio maintains his place between the posts, even though Mattia Perin was pushing for a starting berth.

At the back, club captain Danilo has been relegated to the bench after committing several howlers over his last three outings against Stuttgart, Inter and Parma. Therefore, Motta will rely on the defensive partnership of Pierre Kalulu and Federico Gatti.

Moreover, Juan Cabal makes way for Nicolo Savona who returns to the starting lineup. Hence, Andrea Cambiaso will be featuring in his original role on the left flank.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli and Khephen Thuram retained their spots, leaving Nicolo Fagioli and Weston McKennie on the bench. Meanwhile, Teun Koopmeiners returns to the starting XI after making his return from injury during the second half against Parma.

On the wings, Francisco Conceicao will get some well-deserved rest, but will definitely enter in the second period if his services are required. Timothy Weah thus switches to the right wing, while Kenan Yildiz reclaims his starting berth on the left.

While many have been calling for Dusan Vlahovic to be rested, the Serbian will be leading the charge once more due to the lack of viable alternatives. Nevertheless, Samuel Mbangula could earn another second-half came as a striker.

Juventus XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Savona, Gatti, Kalulu, Cambiaso; Thuram, Locatelli; Weah, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Vlahovic