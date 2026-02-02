Juventus have announced the signing of English-Nigerian teenager Justin Oboavwoduo, who has completed a deadline-day move from Manchester City.

The young centre-forward joined Man City’s academy at a tender age. In 2022, he was promoted to the U18 side, and a year later, he became a member of the club’s second team (Manchester City U21).

This season, he made six appearances in the Premier League 2, scoring five goals and delivering a couple of assists. Therefore, Juventus saw enough and decided to poach his services.

As reported on Sunday, the Bianconeri struck an agreement with the 19-year-old player and his entourage, as well as the Cityzens, who agreed to relinquish the player’s services.

Justin Oboavwoduo signs for Juventus Next Gen until 2029

After undergoing his medical, Oboavwoduo put pen to paper on Monday, as confirmed by the club’s official website.

“Justin Oboavwoduo is a new Juventus Next Gen striker: the young Englishman, born in 2006, has signed a contract until June 30, 2028,” reads the official note. “Oboavwoduo arrives from Manchester City, where he began his career in the youth academy before earning a spot in the England national team. “Gifted with great speed, technique, and an eye for goal, he is ready to test himself in Italy and continue his development. “18 appearances (national competitions and Youth League) this season with the English team, with 6 goals and 5 assists to his name, thus demonstrating great participation in the offensive production.