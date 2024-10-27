Juventus have taken the short trip to Milano as they prepare to take on their arch-rivals Inter in the first Derby d’Italia of the new season. The big clash will take place at the San Siro Stadium. It kicks off on Sunday, 18:00 CET.

However, Thiago Motta is having to do with a depleted team. The official Juventus website released the matchday squad, and it only includes 19 players. That’s because the Bianconeri have lost five players to various injuries, while another one misses for family reasons.

Motta will be without Gleison Bremer for the remainder of the season as the defender tore his Anterior Cruciate Ligament earlier this month during the Champions League contest against RB Leipzig.

Nico Gonzalez also hurt himself in the same match. And while the Argentine’s injury is much less dramatic than the Brazilian, he’s been on the sidelines for several weeks now, but could make his return to action in the coming days.

⚪⚫ In the squad for #InterJuve 📜 👊 Powered by Azimut pic.twitter.com/IukAy4xTJV — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) October 26, 2024

Moreover, Arkadiusz Milik has been dealing with a knee problem since June. The Pole eventually went under the knife so he’s currently recovering from surgery, but will likely remain out until December.

Juventus will also face the big showdown with limited options in the middle of the park as their two money signings Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz are both unavailable. The Dutchman is suffering from a fractured rib while the Brazilian picked up a muscle problem during the warm-ups ahead of the Champions League clash against Stuttgart.

Finally, Carlo Pinsoglio was left out of the squad following the birth of his son Isac.

So here is the full list of Juventus players who were called up for Sunday’s big clash against Inter:

1 Perin

4 Gatti

5 Locatelli

6 Danilo

7 Conceicao

9 Vlahovic

10 Yildiz

15 Kalulu

16 McKennie

17 Adzic

19 Thuram

21 Fagioli

22 Weah

27 Cambiaso

29 Di Gregorio

32 Cabal

37 Savona

40 Rouhi