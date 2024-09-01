The official Juventus X account unveiled the matchday squad that will take on Roma at the Allianz Stadium this evening.

The list includes a host of new signings, namely Teun Koopmeiners, Nico Gonzalez and Francisco Conceicao.

The young Nicolo Savona, Jonas Rouhi and Samuel Mbangula also made the cut after becoming regular features in the senior squad.

On the other hand, Arkadiusz Milik, Timothy Weah, Vasilije Adzic and Khephren remain on the sidelines due to various injuries.

The encounter kicks off at 20:45 CET.