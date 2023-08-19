Ahead of tomorrow’s clash in Udine, Juventus unveiled the matchday squad that made the trip east.

The Bianconeri will kickstart their Serie A campaign in an encounter against Udinese.

Luckily for Max Allegri, he’ll be able to rely on a large squad. The manager called up 25 players for the opening match.

This includes Nicolò Fagioli and Paul Pogba who were major doubts for the trip. The Italian sustained a collarbone injury last May in the Europa League clash against Sevilla.

For his part, the French star endured a torrid campaign. His only start in 2022/23 ended with an injury against Cremonese after 20 minutes. He has been out of action ever since.

Nevertheless, neither midfielder is likely to start at the Dacia Arena on Sunday evening.

Elsewhere, the attacking department includes Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic and teenage sensation Kenan Yidliz.

The Turk will be part of the first team this season, and the same goes for fellow youngster Dean Huijsen.

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia is another pleasant addition to the formation. The Italian is a born and bred Juventino who has finally earned a permanent spot in the senior squad.

The only major absentee for Allegri is Moise Kean who misses the trip due to a recent knock.

Here is the full squad as posted by the club’s official Twitter account: