The official Juventus X account revealed the matchday squad that will take on Atalanta this evening at the Allianz Stadium.

Max Allegri called up 22 players, including Weston McKennie and Moise Kean who return from injury.

The American only missed last weekend’s trip to Napoli with a dislocated shoulder, while the Italian striker has been out of action since December.

On the other hand, Adrien Rabiot is still out with a dislocated toe while Dusan Vlahovic is serving a one-match ban.