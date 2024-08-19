Juventus have unveiled the matchday squad for tonight’s much-anticipated Serie A outing against Cesc Fabregas’ Como which will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

This will be Thiago Motta’s first official outing in charge of the club.

The Bianconeri will kickstart a new era under the guidance of the 41-year-old along with a host of new stars, including the likes of Michele Di Gregorio, Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram.

While Weston McKennie earned his way back to the fold, the likes of Federico Chiesa and Filip Kostic remain on the sidelines. Therefore, they have been omitted from the squad.

The list also features young fullbacks Nicolo Savona and Jonas Rouhi who could have recurring roles with the first team this season. Samuel Mbangula also received a call-up due to the lack of options in the wing department.

The club posted the 19-man matchday squad on its official X account. The encounter kicks off this evening at 20:45.