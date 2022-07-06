Juventus has completed the sale of Franco Israel to the Portuguese club Sporting CP.

The Uruguayan goalkeeper was at the club from 2018, and he became the first choice for their under-23 before his departure.

The 22-year-old played in over 50 matches for the Bianconeri B team and has developed very well.

While he didn’t exactly get a chance to play for the senior team, clubs across the continent considered a move for him.

The Bianconeri has now agreed to allow him to leave.

Calciomercato says he has joined the Portuguese club in an outright sale, but it didn’t give details into how much the Bianconeri made from the transfer.

Sporting CP also announced his arrival on their Twitter account and similarly failed to reveal more information about the move.

Juve FC Says

We have some of the finest youngsters around Europe in our youth teams, and they have been developing well.

Chances to make the step up in Turin are few, and it would even be fewer in this campaign because we need to return to winning ways.

Israel will find it easier to start playing senior team football at Sporting than he would do at Juve.

The Portuguese club also has an outstanding track record in developing players, and he will hope to get better.