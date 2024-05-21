Juventus have announced the departure of sporting director Giovanni Manna after five years at the club.

The 35-year-old worked at the club’s youth department, beginning with the U19 squad and then Juventus Next Gen.

He also took charge of the first team in January 2023 when sporting director Federico Cherubini was slapped with a lengthy ban alongside other top club officials in the aftermath of the Plusvalenza trial.

Manna oversaw Juve’s uneventful summer transfer campaign while Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli was slowly settling in.

This season, Manna acted as Giuntoli’s right-hand man for the most part, but has been out of sight recently, with several accounts in the Italian media expecting him to join Napoli at the end of the season.

So after weeks of speculations, Juventus have confirmed the director’s departure with an official note posted on the club’s website.

The statement reveals that the two parties have reached a mutual agreement to rescind Manna’s contract.

“Giovanni Manna and Juventus are parting ways,” reads the official note

“A mutual agreement was reached for the termination of his contract.

“Manna leaves the club after five seasons, during which time he oversaw the Youth Sector as the Head of the Under-19s team, and then of the Under-23s – now the Next Gen – as Sports Director, with his objective being to work on the growth of the young players in the side.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank Giovanni for the work he has done with the utmost professionalism over the last five years, and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”