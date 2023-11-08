Juventus has officially promoted Dean Huijsen and Kenan Yildiz to the first team, as announced on the club’s website.

Both of these young players have been training with the senior squad for several months and have been impressing the coach at that level.

Yildiz and Huijsen have been receiving high praise from their coaches in recent weeks and have already made their debuts for the senior side.

Since Max Allegri’s return to the club, he has been consistently promoting young players to the first team. This is surprising to some, as some pundits and critics believed he would solely rely on experienced players. However, Nicolo Fagioli, Fabio Miretti, and Samuel Iling-Junior have also been promoted to the first team under his management.

Yildiz and Huijsen have followed them, with a club statement reading:

“Dean Huijsen and Kenan Yildiz, starting from today – Tuesday, 7 November 2023 – are officially part of the Juventus First Team. For both players, who have already been integrated into the First Team for some time, this is the culmination of a journey that began with the Juventus Under-19 shirt and continued with the Next Gen side.

“For Yildiz, who has also made his debut with the senior national team of Turkey, he has already made five appearances with the senior team in Serie A this season. Huijsen made his debut against Milan at San Siro last month, showing both his personality and talent from the first moment he entered the pitch.”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz and Huijsen have deserved this promotion and we now expect to see them on the teamsheet more often than not.

They have proven ready for the first team, which is why they even got the chance to train with the senior side.