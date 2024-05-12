Despite their vastly disappointing draw against Salernitana, Juventus still qualified for the Champions League at the end of the day.

The Bianconeri had the opportunity to book their spot with a win over the Granata on Sunday evening.

However, Max Allegri’s men could only salvage a draw in the final minutes thanks to Adrien Rabiot’s late equalizer, which was perceived as an embarrassing result given that their opponents lie at the very bottom of the table and have already been relegated to Serie B.

Nevertheless, Juventus only had to wait a few more hours to earn their ticket to Europe’s elite club competition, even if it wasn’t by their own merit.

In a direct showdown for a Champions League spot, Atalanta prevailed over Roma who now lie sixth in the Serie A table with 60 points. Therefore, Daniele De Rossi’s men can no longer catch Juventus who have 67 points with only two matches remaining.

Hence, the Bianconeri cannot finish any lower than fifth place which also guarantees a Champions League berth thanks to Italy’s extra spot.

So following La Dea’s 2-1 win over Roma at the Gewiss Stadium, Juve have achieved their main objective of the season, but the disappointing outcome of their contest against Salernitana renders it a bittersweet day for the club and their fans.