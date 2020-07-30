OFFICIAL: Juventus release 2020/21 kit

Juventus have officially unveiled their new 2020/21 home kit, reverting back to the traditional black and white stripes.

The Bianconeri deviated from their traditional colours with the current seasons kit, a move that displeased many fans.

While not a complete return to the traditional club colours, the 2020/21 kit has a ‘new and modern shape’, according to a statement on the clubs official website:

Tradition, art, elegance, excellence, and innovation, all in a single shirt, or rather: the first official Juventus jersey for the 2020/21 season, which was unveiled today by adidas. Tradition is represented by the return of the black and white stripes, which however present themselves in a new and more modern form. As such, here is the reference to contemporary art: the stripes are designed as a single brush stroke on the front and the sleeves, giving the kit a new and attractive design, all while maintaining the DNA of the club as well as showcasing the beginning of a new era. The colour gold, which is prevalent throughout the kit, adds a touch of elegance in the stripes, in the club logo and in the sponsor’s details. Excellence is given by the HEAT.RDY and KEEP COOL technologies, which keeps the players dry throughout the game, while AEROREADY – FEEL READY, offers similar benefits for the replica jersey. Finally, innovation comes in the form of the latest evolution of the logo: a single symbol that alone is enough to represent Juventus in the world. All of this in a single shirt, but it is not enough. There is another value that emerges, and it focuses on the new currency: success. Representing it, once again, will be the Italian flag in the form of the shield. The ninth in a row.

[Image from Juventus.com]