OFFICIAL: Juventus restart on 22 June

The official revised Serie A calendar has been released with Juventus facing Bologna on 22 June before hosting Lecce just four days later.
With the league set to resume on 20 June, the Lega Serie A have created a revised schedule, designed to complete more fixtures over a shorter period of time.
The Bianconeri will also have a Coppa Italia semi-final to complete against Milan before a possible return of the Champions League in August.
Full fixture list:
Bologna v Juventus – 22 June, 21.45 GMT
Juventus v Lecce – 26 June, 21.45 GMT
Genoa v Juventus – 30 June, 21.45 GMT
Juventus v Torino – 4 July, 17.15 GMT
Milan v Juventus – 7 July, 21.45 GMT
Juventus v Atalanta – 11 July, 21.45 GMT
Sassuolo v Juventus – 15 July 21.45 GMT
Juventus v Lazio – 20 July, 21.45 GMT
Udinese v Juventus – 23 July, 19.30 GMT