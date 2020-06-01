OFFICIAL: Juventus restart on 22 June

The official revised Serie A calendar has been released with Juventus facing Bologna on 22 June before hosting Lecce just four days later.

With the league set to resume on 20 June, the Lega Serie A have created a revised schedule, designed to complete more fixtures over a shorter period of time.

The Bianconeri will also have a Coppa Italia semi-final to complete against Milan before a possible return of the Champions League in August.

Full fixture list:

Bologna v Juventus – 22 June, 21.45 GMT

Juventus v Lecce – 26 June, 21.45 GMT

Genoa v Juventus – 30 June, 21.45 GMT

Juventus v Torino – 4 July, 17.15 GMT

Milan v Juventus – 7 July, 21.45 GMT

Juventus v Atalanta – 11 July, 21.45 GMT

Sassuolo v Juventus – 15 July 21.45 GMT

Juventus v Lazio – 20 July, 21.45 GMT

Udinese v Juventus – 23 July, 19.30 GMT