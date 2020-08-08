All Stories, Club News

OFFICIAL: Juventus sack Maurizio Sarri

August 8, 2020

Juventus have officially confirmed that they have sacked coach Maurizio Sarri following the teams Champions League elimination.

The club released a brief statement on their official website, confirming that the coach has been relieved of his duties:

Juventus Football Club announces that Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the First Team.

The club would like to thank the coach for writing a new page in Juventus history with the victory of the ninth consecutive Scudetto, the culmination of a personal journey that has led him to climb all the categories of Italian football.

