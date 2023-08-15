Denis Zakaria has officially ended his 18-month spell at Juventus, sealing a permanent switch to Monaco.

The confirmation finally arrived on Monday evening in a press release published by the club’s official website.

The 26-year-old joined the Bianconeri from Borussia Monchengladbach in January 2022. He scored on his debut against Hellas Verona, but it turned out to be the solitary goal of his stint in Turin.

The Swiss made 15 appearances for Max Allegri’s side before making a deadline-day loan move to Chelsea last summer.

The midfielder endured a torrid campaign at Stamford Bridge in what was a tumultuous campaign for the club in general.

Eventually, the Blues opted against maintaining his services on a permanent basis, sending him back to Turin.

Zakaria joined the club’s pre-season preparation, but had been training separately along with other Juventus exiles, including Leonardo Bonucci and Luca Pellegrini.

The Switzerland international will now ply his trade in Ligue 1, particularly at Monaco who have an ambitious project.

As the press release reveals, the French principality club spent 20 million euros for Zakaria’s services. They will pay the amount through four installments.

As for the Bianconeri, they announced a positive economic impact of approximately €4.6 million on the 2023/2024 financial year.

Here is the club’s full statement:

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement has been reached with AS Monaco Football Club for the definitive disposal of the registration rights of the player Denis Lemi Zakaria Lako Lado for a consideration of €20.0 million, payable in four financial years.

“This operation, net of auxiliary expenses (solidarity contribution, intermediary fee, sell-on fee), generates a positive economic impact of approximately €4.6 million on the 2023/2024 financial year.”