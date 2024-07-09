Juventus have officially announced the sale of Moise Kean who has now become a Fiorentina player.

The Italian landed in Florence on Sunday and underwent his medical tests on Monday. But the Viola waited until Tuesday afternoon to announce the transfer.

The 24-year-old has thus ended his second spell in Turin, leaving the club on a low note after failing to score a single goal throughout the previous campaign.

Kean is a Juventus youth product who signed for Everton in 2019 and then spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Paris Saint-German before making his return to Juventus in August 2021.

New Juventus coach Thiago Motta had made it clear from the get-go that he doesn’t intend to rely on the services of the Italy international.

Therefore, the management found an agreement with Fiorentina who signed the player on a permanent basis for 13 million euros in addition to bonuses which could reach a maximum of 5M.

The official note published by the club also mentioned capital gains of 2.3 million registered thanks to this operation.

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with ACF Fiorentina for the definitive

disposal of the registration rights of the player Moise Bioty Kean has been reached for a fee of €13 million, payable in four financial years, in addition to variable bonuses up to a maximum of €5 million.

“This transaction generates a positive economic impact on the current financial year equal to €2.3 million, net of auxiliary expenses.”