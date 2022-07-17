Juventus has officially sold Matteo Brunori to Palermo outright after his stunning campaign on loan with them last season.

The striker scored a whopping 29 goals which helped them gain promotion back to Serie B.

They remained keen to take him back and have been working on the transfer for most of this summer.

Several clubs in Serie B and A wanted to sign him, according to reports, but Palermo held the strongest interest and kept pushing.

After several offers, they finally reached an agreement with Juve and the Bianconeri announced the transfer on their website.

A part of the club statement reads:

“Matteo Brunori will play with the Palermo shirt again next year, but in Serie B. And this time he moves to the Rosanero club outright.

“A pleasant confirmation, an important certificate of esteem for Matteo who in the past season contributed to the sound of goals (29 in 47 races played, taking into account all competitions) to the promotion of the Sicilian team in the cadet series.”

Juve FC Says

Despite his goal-scoring exploits away last season, Brunori had no future in the Juve senior team and he needed to leave.

Max Allegri needs a new striker to serve as a backup to Dusan Vlahovic, but playing in Serie C is different from the Italian top flight.

However, at Palermo, he could score many goals in Serie B because he already understands how they play and the players know how to create chances for him.