Official: Juventus send Costa on another loan move

What once started as an exciting journey, has now reached an underwhelming ending. Douglas Costa’s adventure with Juventus is now practically over.

The Brazilian joined the Bianconeri from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2017, and despite showing some flashes of brilliance, he never cemented himself as a key player within the squad.

Last summer, the former Shakhtar Donetsk man tried to resurrect his career with a loan move towards his former Bavarian employers.

Nonetheless, the current campaign proved to be another disappointment, as Douglas was only able to make 11 Bundesliga appearances, scoring a lone goal in the process.

Therefore, the German champions opted against maintaining the player on permanent basis, which meant that his return to Turin became imminent.

However, Juventus figured out a different solution, agreeing to send Costa on yet another loan spell.

The club’s official website announced that the winger will be rejoining his old club Gremio until June 2022. Here’s the full statement:

“Douglas Costa has officially signed for Gremio on a free loan from Juventus.