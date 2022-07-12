Juventus has continued to send out their under23 players on loan to further their development.

Last season, the likes of Nicolo Rovello, Nicolo Fagioli and Matteo Brunori were sent out on loan to other Italian clubs.

They all did well before returning to Turin, and that is a clear sign that the loan market is good for our youngsters.

In this transfer window, more would be sent out, and one of the first is 22-year-old Nicolussi Caviglia.

The midfielder is one of the main men in the current Juventus under-23 team, and they believe now is the time for him to go out and gain valuable experience.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reports he has been sent to Südtirol on loan for the rest of this campaign.

A key element in the move would be the former Juve under23 manager, Lamberto Zauli, who has just been named as the manager of the South Tyroleans.

Juve FC Says

Loan moves are a great way to develop youth team players, and we expect Caviglia to return in the summer as a much better performer.

We rate the midfielder highly in Turin, and he will benefit from being coached by a manager he has worked with before.