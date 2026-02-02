Juventus have officially announced their first deadline-day move, as Adin Licina completes his transfer from Bayern Munich.
Like Kenan Yildiz, the 19-year-old joined the Bavarians’ academy at a tender age and rose through the club’s ranks.
Licina has been a member of Bayern’s second team since 2024, but he never made an appearance with the seniors, despite being invited to train alongside Vincent Kompany’s men on a few occasions.
Juve sign Adin Licina until 2029
The young German was running on an expiring contract, so Juventus pounced on the situation and managed to secure his services on a permanent basis.
The Bianconeri confirmed the news through an official statement published on the club’s official website.
“Adin Licina is officially a new Juventus Next Gen player: the 2007-born midfielder has signed a contract until June 30, 2029,” reads the official note.
“Born in Munich, Licina arrives from Bayern Munich, where he completed his entire youth career, developing into one of the most interesting talents on the European youth scene.
“In this first part of the season, he has made 20 appearances for the German team between the national competition and the Youth League, scoring 2 goals and providing 6 assists, demonstrating both his finishing ability and the ability to put his teammates at ease.
“Welcome to Juventus, Adin!”
Adin Licina joins Juventus Next Gen
Licina has now become Juve’s second January signing, after Jeremie Boga, whose arrival was announced on Sunday evening.
But while the 29-year-old Ivorian will act as an understudy for Yildiz, the teenager will have to start with Massimo Brambilla’s Juventus Next Gen, where he’ll be able to test himself against professional footballers in Italy’s third tier (Serie C).
Licina is a left-footed attacker who is often fielded as an inverted right winger. He has represented Germany across various age groups, but he’s also eligible to play for Bosnia on the international level.
Juventus are expected to announce more new arrivals on Monday, namely Bologna right-back Emil Holm, and young Manchester City Justin Oboavwoduo.
