Juventus have officially announced their first deadline-day move, as Adin Licina completes his transfer from Bayern Munich.

Like Kenan Yildiz, the 19-year-old joined the Bavarians’ academy at a tender age and rose through the club’s ranks.

Licina has been a member of Bayern’s second team since 2024, but he never made an appearance with the seniors, despite being invited to train alongside Vincent Kompany’s men on a few occasions.

Juve sign Adin Licina until 2029

The young German was running on an expiring contract, so Juventus pounced on the situation and managed to secure his services on a permanent basis.

The Bianconeri confirmed the news through an official statement published on the club’s official website.

“Adin Licina is officially a new Juventus Next Gen player: the 2007-born midfielder has signed a contract until June 30, 2029,” reads the official note. “Born in Munich, Licina arrives from Bayern Munich, where he completed his entire youth career, developing into one of the most interesting talents on the European youth scene.