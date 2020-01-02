All Stories, Club News

OFFICIAL: Juventus sign Dejan Kulusevski

January 2, 2020

Juventus have officially confirmed the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta on a four-year contract.

The 19-year-old has had a breakthrough campaign at Parma, scoring four goals and providing seven assists so far this season.

Reports from across the Italian media had  suggested that Juve director Fabio Paratici watched Kulusevski on numerous occasions this season before news filtered through that a deal had been agreed.

Juventus have officially confirmed the signing of the Swedish youngster today via a statement on the clubs official site:

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that the agreement with Atalanta B.C. S.p.A. for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Dejan Kulusevski has been finalized for a consideration of € 35 million payable in five financial years. The purchase value may increase of maximum € 9 million on achieving given conditions in the course of the durations of the contract.

Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until 30 June 2024. At the same time,

Juventus has reached an agreement with Parma Calcio 1913 S.r.l. for the free loan until 30 June 2020 of the registration rights of the same player.

[Image from Juventus.com]

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Kulusevski agent: ‘Dejan is very happy’

January 2, 2020

OFFICIAL: Mattia Perin returns to Genoa

January 2, 2020

Raiola: ‘Juventus was De Ligt’s first choice’

January 1, 2020