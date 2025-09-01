Juventus have officially confirmed the signing of Edon Zhegrova who penned a five-year contract with the club on deadline day.

The Bianconeri stepped up their interest in the LOSC Lille winger in recent days, and they have been able to unlock the operation after sending Nico Gonzalez to Atletico Madrid on loan with an obligation to buy.

The Kosovan winger arrived at Continassa in the morning to undergo his medical test. His eventful first day a the club even included a surprise meeting with Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero, who accompanied his son, Tobias, for clinical tests at the J|Medical Centre.

Juventus buy Edon Zhegrova from LOSC Lille

On Monday evening, Juventus announced that Zhegrova has completed his transfer from Lille and signed a contract until June 2030.

The 26-year-old was running on an expiring deal, so Lille agreed to sell him for a transfer fee of €14.3 million, in addition to €3 million in bonuses.

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with LOSC Lille for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Edon Zhegrova has been reached for a consideration of €14.3 million, payable in four financial years, with the addition of ancillary costs up to € 1.2 million,” reads the official note published on the club’s official website.

“Furthermore, bonuses up to a maximum of €3 million are envisaged upon the achievement of further performance objectives.

“Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until June 30th, 2030.”

Edon Zhegrova reunites with Jonathan David

Zhegrova will thus reunite with Jonathan David following their prosperous collaboration at Lille. Interestingly, the two players had combined to score against Juventus less than a year ago in a Champions League group-stage contest.

The Kosovan is a tricky left-footed winger, so he’s expected to challenge Francisco Conceicao for a spot in the attacking trident alongside Kenan Yildiz.

The Bianconeri are also expected to announce the capture of RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda this evening.