OFFICIAL: Juventus sign Felix Correia

June 30, 2020

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Portuguese winger Felix Correia while Pablo Moreno joins Manchester City.

The two sides were reportedly in talks over a player exchange deal with Correia having arrived at the weekend to undergo his Juve medical.

Juventus have now officially confirmed the transfers via a statement on the clubs’ website:

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that he has reached Manchester City Football Club Limited the following agreements:

• definitive acquisition of the right to sports performances of the footballer Félix Alexandre Andrade Sanches Correia against a consideration of € 10.5 million to be paid over the next financial year 2020/21. Juventus has signed a sports performance contract with the same player five-year valid until 30 June 2025;

• definitive transfer of the right to sports performances of the player Pablo Moreno Taboada to against a consideration of € 10 million to be paid during the next financial year 2020/21. this transaction generates a positive economic effect of approximately € 7.6 million, net of the contribution of solidarity and ancillary charges.

Correiais expected to join the Juventus U23 team where he’ll be coached by Andrea Pirlo next season.

[Image from Juventus.com]

