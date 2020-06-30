OFFICIAL: Juventus sign Felix Correia

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Portuguese winger Felix Correia while Pablo Moreno joins Manchester City.

The two sides were reportedly in talks over a player exchange deal with Correia having arrived at the weekend to undergo his Juve medical.

Juventus have now officially confirmed the transfers via a statement on the clubs’ website:

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that he has reached Manchester City Football Club Limited the following agreements: • definitive acquisition of the right to sports performances of the footballer Félix Alexandre Andrade Sanches Correia against a consideration of € 10.5 million to be paid over the next financial year 2020/21. Juventus has signed a sports performance contract with the same player five-year valid until 30 June 2025; • definitive transfer of the right to sports performances of the player Pablo Moreno Taboada to against a consideration of € 10 million to be paid during the next financial year 2020/21. this transaction generates a positive economic effect of approximately € 7.6 million, net of the contribution of solidarity and ancillary charges.

Correiais expected to join the Juventus U23 team where he’ll be coached by Andrea Pirlo next season.

[Image from Juventus.com]