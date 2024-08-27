Juventus have officially announced the signing of Portuguese winger Francisco Conceicao on loan from Porto.

The 21-year-old has become Cristiano Giuntoli’s seventh signing in what has been an eventful summer transfer session. The Old Lady has already acquired Douglas Luiz, Khephren Thuram, Michele Di Gregorio, Juan Cabal, Pierre Kalulu and Nico Gonzalez.

The Portugal international started his career at Sporting Lisbon before following his father Sergio Conceicao to Porto in 2018 when the latter was in charge of the first team.

The young winger also spent the 2022/23 campaign at Ajax before rejoining the Dragao last summer.

Juventus have now captured the youngster on a dry loan that doesn’t include an option or an obligation to buy. Therefore, the club would have to negotiate new terms next summer if they wish to maintain the player’s services beyond the current campaign.

The Bianconeri will pay 7 million euros in loan fees, while the sum could rise to 10M due to various bonuses.

The Serie A giants revealed the details of the operation in an official note published on the club’s website.

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with FC Porto for the temporary

acquisition, until 30 June 2025, of the registration rights of the player Francisco Fernandes de Conceicao has been finalized for a consideration of €7 million.

“This consideration may be increased up to a maximum of €3 million over the duration of the player’s contract, upon the achievement of further performance objectives.”