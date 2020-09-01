All Stories, Club News, Transfer News

OFFICIAL: Juventus sign Iling Jr & Nzouango Bikien

September 1, 2020

Juventus have officially confirmed the signing of talented youngsters Felix Nzouango Bikien and Samuel Iling Jr.

The pair had been linked with a switch to Turin in recent months and the club have now officially confirmed the signing of both in a tweet from their official youth account.

English winger Samuel Iling-Junior came through the Chelsea youth set-up and the club were reportedly keen to extend his stay in the face of interest from the Bianconeri and Bayern Munich.

He’ll be joined in the Juve Unnder 19 team by two-footed defender Felix Nzouango Bikien, signed from Amiens for an undisclosed fee.

 


[Image from Juventus.com]

