Juventus have officially announced the capture of Ivorian winger Jeremie Boga, who joins on loan from OGC Nice.

The Bianconeri have been searching the market for a new left winger to serve as a backup for Kenan Yildiz, but failed to secure the services of Federico Chiesa, who remained at Liverpool, and Daniel Maldini, who ended up joining Lazio.

However, Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini have eventually found their man. Out of the blue, it was revealed that the Serie A giants struck an overnight agreement to bring Boga back to Italian football.

Jeremie Boga joins Juventus on loan with an option to buy

The 29-year-old arrived in Turin on Sunday morning and passed his medical at the J|Medical Centre.

The club has now officially announced the signing of the winger, who joins Juventus on a five-month loan with an option to buy for €4.8 million.

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with OGC Nice has been reached for the temporary acquisition, on a free loan basis, until 30 June 2026, of the registration rights of the player Jérémie Boga,” reads the official note published on the club’s website.

“The agreement further entails the right for Juventus to definitively acquire the player’s registration rights. The agreed consideration for the potential definitive acquisition is €4.8 million, payable in two financial years.”

Jeremie Boga (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Boga’s career path & troubles at Nice

Boga is a Chelsea youth product who rose to fame during his memorable stint at Sassuolo between 2018 and 2022. He then endured 18 forgettable months at Atalanta before signing for Nice in the summer of 2023.

The winger’s time in the French Riviera started on a positive note, but he has been on the sidelines since November, due to an unsavoury clash with the club’s ultras.

Boga was one of the players who were physically attacked and insulted during the incident, so he’s been on sick leave ever since.