Juventus have announced the capture of Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

The Bianconeri had already signed three players in January, buying Alberto Costa from Vitoria Guimaraes and loaning Randal Kolo Muani and Renato Veiga from Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea respectively.

But with Pierre Kalulu suffering an injury that will rule him out for a few weeks, signing an additional central defender became mandatory. The Bianconeri thus turned to Kevin Danso, but he reportedly failed a medical, so they decided to revive their interest in Kelly.

The 26-year-old landed in Italy on Sunday night following an agreement between Juventus and Newcastle. And while a bureaucratic hurdle threatened to hamper the operation, the parties managed to resolve in time to register the defender a couple of hours before the transfer deadline.

The Serie A giants have now announced the deal on their official website. The note reveals that the Bianconeri will pay 3 million euros in loan fees and will have the obligation to buy the centre-back for another 14.5 million which will be triggered by easily achievable objectives.

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Newcastle United Football Club

for the temporary acquisition, until 30 June 2025, of the registration rights of the player Kelly Lloyd Casius has been reached for a consideration of €3 million for the sporting season 2024/2025, with additional costs up to € 0.8 million,” reads the official statement.

“The agreement further entails the obligation for Juventus to definitely acquire the player’s registrations rights, subject to the achievement of certain sporting objective during the season 2024/2025.

“The agreed consideration for the definitive acquisition is € 14.5 million, payable in three financial years, with additional costs up to €2.7 million. This consideration may be increased up to a maximum of €6.5 million over the duration of the player’s contract, upon the achievement of further performance objectives.

“Given the high probability of the conditions for the player’s acquisition being achieved, this transaction for accounting purposes, qualifies as a definitive acquisition effective from today for a total amount of €17.5 million, plus additional costs.

“It should be noted that the final evaluations about the accounting recognition of the transaction will be performed for the preparation of the Annual Financial Report as of 30 June 2025.”