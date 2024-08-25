Juventus have announced the signing of Nicolas Gonzales on loan with an obligation to buy from Fiorentina.

The Bianconeri have been working on this operation for several weeks and have finally managed to cross the finish line.

Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. found an agreement with their Viola counterparts on Saturday.

For his part, the Argentine had packed his bags a long time ago, as he’s been eager to make the move to Turin.

The 26-year-old arrived at the J|Medical Centre on Sunday morning to kickstart the routine procedures. And by the end of the day, Gonzalez has been officially unveiled as a Juventus player, becoming the club’s sixth signing of the summer.

The Bianconeri announced the move through an official note published on the club’s website.

The statement reveals that the Argentina international is signing on loan with an obligation to buy on certain conditions that are very likely to ensue.

Juventus will thus pay a loan fee worth 8 million euros, while the player’s purchase will cost another 25M payable in three installments, in addition to various bonuses that could reach 5 million.

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with ACF Fiorentina for the temporary

acquisition, until 30 June 2025, of the registration rights of the player Nicolas Ivan Gonzalez has been reached for a consideration of €8 million for sporting season 2024/2025, with additional costs up to €0.4 million.

“The agreement further entails the obligation for Juventus to definitely acquire the player’s registration rights, subject to the achievement of certain sporting objectives during the season 2024/2025.

“The agreed consideration for the definitive acquisition is €25 million, payable in three financial years, with additional costs up to €3.1 million. This consideration may be increased up to a maximum of € 5 million over the duration of the player’s contract, upon the achievement of further performance objectives.

“Given the high probability of the above conditions being achieved, for accounting purposes, this transaction qualifies as a definitive acquisition effective from today for a total amount of €33 million.

“It should be noted that the final evaluations about the accounting recognition of the transaction will be performed for the purpose of preparing the Half-Year Financial Report as of 31 December 2024, the approval of which is expected in February 2025.”