Official Juventus squad: 21 players called up for Milan clash

Today is the big day! Milan and Juventus will go head-to-head for the first time this season, as Max Allegri’s men travel to take on the reigning champions at the San Siro Stadium.

The club’s official Twitter account has announced that the tactician has called up 21 players for the short trip from Turin to Milano.

After remaining on the bench during the Champions League contest against Maccabi Haifa, Arkadiusz Milik is in on the list, and is more likely to take part this time around.

On the contrary, Angel Di Maria is still serving a suspension. The Argentine received a red card for what was deemed to be a violent conduct during the trip to Monza, and was slapped with a two-match ban.

Mattia De Sciglio sustained an injury during the midweek action so he joins the list of absentees which includes Paul Pogba, Federico Chiesa, Kaio Jorge and Marley Aké.