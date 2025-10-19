Juventus confirmed the 21-man squad that travelled to Como to take on Cesc Fabregas’ side in Sunday’s early kickoff.

The Bianconeri haven’t tasted victory in their last five fixtures across all competitions, sharing spoils on every occasion. While they’ll be keen to return to winning ways, their mission won’t be easy at the Sinigaglia, especially in the absence of some of their key players.

Sadly for Gleison Bremer, he had to go under the knife yet again, so he’ll be out of action for at least another 45 days.

Bremer, Zhegrova & Pinsoglio among the Juventus absentees

The Brazilian thus rejoined Juan Cabal on the treatment table, while Fabio Miretti has yet to overcome the injury that has been ruling him out since the start of the season, albeit his return is edging ever closer.

Moreover, Carlo Pinsoglio has suffered an injury in training that will rule him out for quite some time. Interestingly, the beloved custodian insisted on travelling with his teammates to offer them his moral support, despite being on crutches.

Therefore, Igor Tudor has decided to promote 21-year-old Simone Scaglia, an Italian goalkeeper who serves as a backup at Juventus Next Gen.

Edon Zhegrova (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

To make matters even worse for the Biancneri, Edon Zhegrova has suffered a hip issue that kept him in Turin, as his season continues to be hampered by injury problems.

The Kosovar winger is coming from an injury-riddled campaign with Lille, so he has only made three brief appearances since joining Juventus, and he’s still waiting for his full debut.

Juventus Matchdady squad vs Como

1 Perin

4 Gatti

5 Locatelli

6 Kelly

7 Conceicao

8 Koopmeiners

9 Vlahovic

10 Yildiz

15 Kalulu

16 Di Gregorio

17 Adzic

18 Kostic

19 Thuram

20 Openda

22 McKennie

23 Pinsoglio

24 Rugani

25 Joao Mario

27 Cambiaso

30 David