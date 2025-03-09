Juventus have received some good news ahead of tonight’s big showdown against Atalanta, as Kenan Yildiz has been listed in the matchday squad.

The Bianconeri will host the Orobici at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Sunday night. The clash kicks off at 20:45 CET. This will be a highly-anticipated contest since both teams are involved in the thrilling Scudetto race, although Inter and Napoli remain the two big favourites. Therefore, neither side can afford a misstep at this crucial stage.

As we reported earlier in the day, Juventus feared they might have to do without Yildiz who has been suffering from flu. However, the club has now released the matchday squad on its official website, and the Turkish teenager has fortunately made the cut.

The 19-year-old will likely start on the bench, but Motta will be able to thrust him in the second half as a potential game-changer.

The other positive news is the return of Renato Veiga who missed the last few games after picking up a muscle injury during the second leg clash against PSV Feyenoord. Like, Yildiz, the Portuguese defender shouldn’t be in the starting XI, as Federico Gatti and Lloyd Kelly remain the favourites to start, while Pierre Kalulu represents an alternative option.

On the other hand, Motta will be without seven players, including Arkadiusz Milik, Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal who are the club’s long-time absentees. Douglas Luiz, Francisco Conceicao, Nicolo Savona and Jonas Rouhi are also unavailable due to various knocks.

So here is the full squad as published on the club’s official website:

1 Perin

2 Alberto

4 Gatti

5 Locatelli

6 Kelly

8 Koopmeiners

9 Vlahovic

10 Yildiz

11 Gonzalez

12 Veiga

15 Kalulu

16 McKennie

19 Thuram

20 Kolo Muani

22 Weah

23 Pinsoglio

27 Cambiaso

29 Di Gregorio