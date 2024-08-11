Juventus have released the matchday squad that will take on Atletico Madrid in today’s friendly encounter in Gothenburg.
Once again, Thiago Motta has opted to leave out Federico Chiesa he remains on the transfer list. And while some were expecting Arkadiusz Milik to find his way back to the squad, he remains on the outs as well.
On the other hand, some Juventus Next youngsters made the cut, including Nikola Sekulov, Jonas Rouhi, Nicolo Savona and Samuel Mbangula.
The squad travelling to Sweden for Sunday's Atletico Madrid-Juventus ⚪️⚫️📜 pic.twitter.com/2Ye7s6blUx
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) August 10, 2024
Oh nice who is the winger then ? Illing Senior ? oh he’s gone as well. Ah I know Eastern MckKoonie
rouhi and savona are already in main squad so there only 2 from next gen … haha