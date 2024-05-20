Juventus have released their official matchday squad that will take on Bologna this evening at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium.

The big news is the return of Nicolo Fagioli after eight months out of action. The midfielder earned a lengthy ban at the start of the season due to illegal betting, and his suspension has now expired.

The 23-year-old’s return coincides with Paolo Montero’s first-team debut. The caretaker coach will have a full squad to choose from, except for the injured Mattia De Sciglio and the long-term suspended Paul Pogba.