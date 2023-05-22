Alessandro Sersanti
Official Juventus squad for Empoli trip: Two new youngsters called up

May 22, 2023 - 8:30 am

On Sunday, Juventus released the official matchday squad that made the trip to Tuscany for Monday’s away fixture against Empoli at the Carlo Castellani Stadium. Due to several absences, Max Allegri’s squad has been reduced to 21 players.

After collecting their fifth yellow cards last weekend against Cremonese, Danilo and Juan Cuadrado will both be serving a one-match ban.

On the other hand, club captain Leonardo Bonucci is out of the squad after sustaining an injury last weekend, while Paul Pogba and Nicolò Fagioli won’t feature again this season.

Moreover, Matias Soulé is participating in the U20 World Cup that is currently held in his home country of Argentina.

Therefore, Allegri called up two new youngsters from the Juventus Next Gen squad to make up for the deficit.

Alessandro Sersanti is a 21-year-old midfielder who’s enjoying a memorable campaign with Massimo Brambilla’s squad, at least on a personal level.

The same can be said for Alessandro Pio Riccio, a 21-year-old defender who featured for the senior squad during some of December’s friendlies

The young duo will join a squad that features other Juventus youth products, mainly Fabio Miretti, Samuel Iling-Junior and Tommaso Barbieri.

