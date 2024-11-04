Juventus have are on their way to France for an important Champions League encounter against their hosts Lille, and Douglas Luiz is on the flight.

The Bianconeri will be eager to beat their French foes to return to winning ways in Europe after succumbing to an unforeseen defeat at the hands of Stuttgart a couple of weeks ago.

However, this won’t be an easy mission, as their hosts have also garnered six points from the first three group-stage fixtures, thus cementing themselves as a dangerous side.

Nevertheless, Thiago Motta has received a boost as Douglas Luiz has returned to the squad. The Brazilian has been out of action since suffering a muscle problem during the warm-ups ahead of the Stuttgart clash. The 26-year-old thus remained on the sidelines during the last three Serie A contests against Inter, Parma and Udinese.

This morning, the midfielder returned to training alongside his teammates, and managed to prove his fitness. Therefore, Motta decided to add him to the squad.

📜 La lista dei convocati da mister Thiago Motta per la gara di domani ✍🏻 #LilleJuve pic.twitter.com/14qD6dAgTV — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) November 4, 2024

While he hasn’t been able to find his best form since making the big-money switch from Aston Villa last term, Juventus are still betting on Luiz to prove his worth. So it remains to be seen if he’ll receive some playing time on Tuesday night.

On the other hand, Nico Gonzalez hasn’t recovered from his muscle injury yet. The Argentine is now targetting a return to action in the weekend’s Derby della Mole against Torino.

Arkadiusz Milik and Gleison Bremer are the club’s long-term absentees, while Danilo will be serving a one-match ban.

So here is the full squad list as published by the club’s official website:

1 Perin

4 Gatti

5 Locatelli

7 Conceicao

8 Koopmeiners

9 Vlahovic

10 Yildiz

15 Kalulu

16 McKennie

17 Adzic

19 Thuram

21 Fagioli

22 Weah

23 Pinsoglio

26 Douglas Luiz

27 Cambiaso

29 Di Gregorio

32 Cabal

37 Savona

40 Rouhi

41 Gil Puche

51 Mbangula