Juventus have released the matchday squad that made the trip to Monza on Saturday afternoon ahead of Sunday night’s Serie A contest.

While the 4-0 victory over Cagliari in the Coppa Italia was a positive indication, the Bianconeri must end their four-match winless streak in the league at all costs. Therefore, the away contest against Alessandro Nesta’s struggling band represents an inviting opportunity to return to winning ways and start gaining ground on the five clubs ahead of them in the table

The good news for Thiago Motta is that he’ll once again be able to rely on Andrea Cambiaso. The versatile star suffered a slight ankle problem a couple of weeks ago against Bologna, forcing him to miss the encounters against Man City, Venezia and Cagliari.

Nevertheless, the 24-year-old has been added to the squad, and he could well be in the starting lineups, especially with doubts looming over Danilo’s condition.

The Juventus captain’s name is on the list, but as the club’s official website explains, he remained in Turin on Saturday after sustaining a sprain, so it remains to be seen if he’ll manage to shake it off and follow his teammates to Brianza on Sunday.

“Danilo, who is among those called up for the game against Monza, did not travel with the team due to a slight sprain in his left ankle, which will be assessed tomorrow morning to confirm or rule out his availability for the match,” states the club’s statement.

📜 Making the squad for #MonzaJuve ⤵ 💪 Powered by Azimut pic.twitter.com/nbDkazr1V7 — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) December 21, 2024

On the other hand, long-term absentees, Arek Milik, Juan Cabal and Gleison Bremer remain of the squad, as well as Jonas Rouhi and Douglas Luis who suffered a relapse recently.

Here is the full list as published by the club’s official website:

1 Perin

4 Gatti

5 Locatelli

6 Danilo

7 Conceicao

8 Koopmeiners

9 Vlahovic

10 Yildiz

11 Gonzalez

15 Kalulu

16 McKennie

17 Adzic

19 Thuram

21 Fagioli

23 Pinsoglio

27 Cambiaso

29 Di Gregorio

37 Savona