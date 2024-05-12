Juventus have released the official matchday squad ahead of this evening’s Serie A contest against Salernitana.
After missing out on last weekend’s clash against Roma due to a virus, Kenan Yildiz returns to the squad. Federico Chiesa also had a bout with a virus, but is included in the squad.
On the other hand, Max Allegri is left with a depleted backline due to the absences of Alex Sandro and club captain Danilo. Mattia De Sciglio is also out due to a muscular injury.
The match kicks off today at 18:00 CET.
Today’s ⚪️⚫️ squad for #JuveSalernitana 📋
👊 @zondacrypto pic.twitter.com/YI0PcRVakj
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) May 12, 2024
