Juventus have released the official matchday squad ahead of this evening’s Serie A contest against Salernitana.

After missing out on last weekend’s clash against Roma due to a virus, Kenan Yildiz returns to the squad. Federico Chiesa also had a bout with a virus, but is included in the squad.

On the other hand, Max Allegri is left with a depleted backline due to the absences of Alex Sandro and club captain Danilo. Mattia De Sciglio is also out due to a muscular injury.

The match kicks off today at 18:00 CET.