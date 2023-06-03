Official Juventus squad for Udine trip: Three starters missing

In the final round of the Serie A season, Juventus travelled to Udine for a meeting against the Zebrette at the Dacia Arena.

Barring any sanctions from UEFA, the Bianconeri will participate in European competitions next season, most probably in the Conference League, but they will be hoping to improve their current seventh place and claim a spot in the Europa League zone.

However, Max Allegri’s party will be missing several key players as confirmed by the official squad released by the club’s official Twitter account.

Regular starters Dusan Vlahovic, Gleison Bremer and Nicolò Fagioli are all out of the list as they suffer from various injuries. They join Paul Pogba and Mattia De Sciglio on the treatment table.

On the other hand, Next Gen starlets Alessandro Sersanti (midfielder) and Alessandro Pio Ricco (defender) join the ranks and will be hoping to earn their debut with the senior team in the final match of the season, even if it comes in the form of a short cameo.

Finally, Adrien Rabiot, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes are all in the squad in what will be their last respective appearances for Juventus.

So here is the full 22-man squad as posted by the club.