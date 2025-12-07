On Sunday morning, Juventus released their matchday squad for the evening showdown against Napoli at the Stadio Maradona.

Whenever the club is playing away from home, the list is usually released on the eve of the match. However, the Bianconeri opted for a different arrangement this time.

Instead of travelling to Naples on Saturday afternoon, they delayed their flight to Sunday morning, as they didn’t want to spend the night in a hostile environment, where Partenopei fans could gather around the team’s hotel and prevent them from enjoying a good night’s sleep.

The Bianconeri are now on their way to Southern Italy, so the matchday squad has finally been released on the club’s official website.

Federico Gatti & Dusan Vlahovic become the latest Juventus absentees

Federico Gatti and Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Luciano Spalletti has called up 22 players for his highly anticipated return to his old ground. He will have to do without five injured first-team players, including Federico Gatti and Dusan Vlahovic, who both underwent surgeries on Thursday.

Moreover, Gleison Bremer and Daniele Rugani remain out, although their return to the pitch could occur in the coming days.

Juventus will also be without their third-choice custodian Carlo Pinsoglio, who is also struggling with an injury. Nonetheless, the good news is that Mattia Perin has recovered from a slight discomfort that kept him out of the squad in Tuesday’s Coppa Italia tie against Udinese.

The almost-forgotten Arkadiusz Milik has been absent for 18 months, and he’s not even on the Serie A squad list.

Due to the limited options at the back, Juventus Next Gen defender Pedro Felipe has been added to the squad, and the same goes for young goalkeeper Simone Scaglia.

Juventus Matchday Squad vs Napoli

1 Perin

5 Locatelli

6 Kelly

7 Conceicao

8 Koopmeiners

10 Yildiz

11 Zhegrova

15 Kalulu

16 Di Gregorio

17 Adzic

18 Kostic

19 Thuram

20 Openda

21 Miretti

22 McKennie

25 Joao Mario

27 Cambiaso

30 David

32 Cabal

40 Rouhi

42 Scaglia