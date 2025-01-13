Juventus have released their matchday squad ahead of Tuesday’s big Serie A showdown against Atalanta.
The two clubs will clash heads in a postponed fixture from the 19th round when they were involved in the Italian Super Cup clash. Ironically, neither team enjoyed its stay in Riyadh, as they were both eliminated from the semi-finals. Atalanta fell short against Inter in a fixture that could have ended in a larger result than 2-0, while eventual winners pulled off a comeback to beat Juve 2-1.
Moreover, Atalanta and Juventus were both disappointing on their return to Italian soil, settling for underwhelming draws against Udinese and Torino respectively.
Therefore, both clubs will be keen to secure a victory in midweek. La Dea wish to stay among the league leaders in Serie A, while the Bianconeri will be desperate to return to winning ways after a series of draws.
On Monday evening, Juventus unveiled the squad that will take the trip to Bergamo, but it doesn’t include Francisco Conceicao and Dusan Vlahovic who failed to recover in time.
Thiago Motta had already confirmed the absence of the Portuguese winger during his pre-match press conference, but gave some hope regarding the Serbian striker, revealing that his inclusion hinges on today’s training session. So it seems that the 24-year-old couldn’t prove his fitness.
Moreover, the Bianconeri remain without their long-term absentees Juan Cabal, Gleison Bremer and Arkadiusz Milik, but Manuel Locatelli returns after serving a one-match ban.
So here is the full list as published by the club’s official website:
1 Perin
4 Gatti
5 Locatelli
8 Koopmeiners
10 Yildiz
11 Gonzalez
15 Kalulu
16 McKennie
17 Adzic
19 Thuram
21 Fagioli
22 Weah
23 Pinsoglio
26 Douglas Luiz
27 Cambiaso
29 Di Gregorio
37 Savona
40 Rouhi
51 Mbangula
