ROME, ITALY - MARCH 01: Kenan Yildiz of Juventus shoots during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Juventus FC at Stadio Olimpico on March 01, 2026 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Ahead of Sunday’s clash against Bologna, Juventus have released the official matchday squad, with Kenan Yildiz receiving a call-up.

The contest will take place at the Allianz Arena in Turin. The kickoff is set at 20:45 CET.

Following Como’s defeat in Udine on Friday, and the 1-1 draw between Roma and Atalanta on Saturday, the Bianconeri have a golden opportunity to consolidate their Top-four status and open a five-point gap with their closest chasers, not to mention reducing the deficit with Milan and Napoli.

Nevertheless, Luciano Spalletti’s men will have to overcome their Emilian visitors, who, despite their Europa League humbling at the hands of Aston Villa, have been enjoying a solid run in Serie A recently.

Spalletti called up 21 players for Sunday’s contest, including Yildiz, who has been dealing with a knee inflammation in recent weeks.

The same goes for Khephren Thuram and Lloyd Kelly, who also trained partially throughout the week. All three players are tipped to start.

Juventus missing five injured players

On the other hand, Juventus are without five players, who are out with injuries, as Arkadiusz Milik becomes the latest to suffer a setback.

The Polish international recently ended a lengthy hiatus dating back to June 2024 by making his return to action last month. However, he has now suffered a Grade II muscle injury that could rule him out for the remainder of the campaign.

In addition to Milik, Juventus will miss the services of Dusan Vlahovic, who had also made a brief return to the pitch but suffered a knock while warming up during the win over Genoa a couple of weeks ago.

Juan Cabal is not expected to play again this season, while Vasilije Adzic and Mattia Perin will try to recover for next weekend’s clash against Milan. The goalkeeper has been replaced by 21-year-old Juventus Next Gen custodian Simone Scaglia.

Juventus squad list vs Bologna

2 Holm

3 Bremer

4 Gatti

5 Locatelli

6 Kelly

7 Conceicao

8 Koopmeiners

10 Yildiz

11 Zhegrova

13 Boga

15 Kalulu

16 Di Gregorio

18 Kostic

19 Thuram

20 Openda

21 Miretti

22 McKennie

23 Pinsoglio

27 Cambiaso

30 David