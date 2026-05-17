Ahead of Sunday’s clash against Fiorentina, Juventus released their matchday squad, and it features two unexpected returnees.

The Bianconeri will host their Tuscan rivals on the penultimate day of the season. This early Sunday fixture (12:00 CET) will coincide with four other Serie A games, all involving clubs vying for the Champions League spots. These fixtures are Pisa-Napoli, Genoa-Milan, Como-Parma, and the Derby della Capitale between Roma and Lazio.

Juan Cabal & Arek Milik join Juventus squad

On Saturday evening, Juventus announced the list of players called up by Luciano Spalletti for the contest, and it included a couple of surprises. The 67-year-old tactician summoned 25 players, which is effectively his entire squad.

The unexpected inclusions were Arkadiusz Milik and Juan Cabal, who were expected to remain on the sidelines for the remainder of the campaign.

The Polish striker and the Colombian full-back have been enduring recurring injury problems for the second season in a row, and they’re both tipped to leave the club this summer.

However, it remains unclear if the two players have been called up because they have genuinely recovered from injury or as a token of goodwill from the club, allowing them to be close to their teammates and greet the fans on what could be their final appearance at the Allianz Stadium.

This will be the Bianconeri’s last home fixture of the campaign. On the final day of the season, they will be hosted by their crosstown rivals, Torino, in the Derby della Mole.

Your ⚪️⚫️ squad for the final home game of the season! 📜 Powered by @WhiteBit 💪#JuveFiorentina pic.twitter.com/dV1IwOMSdx — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) May 16, 2026

Juventus matchday squad vs Fiorentina

1 Perin

2 Holm

3 Bremer

4 Gatti

5 Locatelli

6 Kelly

7 Conceicao

8 Koopmeiners

9 Vlahovic

10 Yildiz

11 Zhegrova

13 Boga

14 Milik

15 Kalulu

16 Di Gregorio

17 Adzic

18 Kostic

19 Thuram

20 Openda

21 Miretti

22 McKennie

23 Pinsoglio

27 Cambiaso

30 David