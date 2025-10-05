Ahead of Sunday’s big clash against Milan, the official Juventus website released the official matchday squad, confirming the absence of Gleison Bremer.

The Brazilian defender picked up a knock during last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Atalanta. He asked to leave the pitch in the second half, with Juan Cabal replacing him, and eventually scoring the equaliser.

Despite avoiding a serious injury, the former Torino star missed Wednesday’s Champions League encounter against Villarreal.

Juventus replace Bremer with Pedro Felipe

While Juventus fans were hoping to see Bremer pull off a timely recovery and make himself available for the encounter against Milan, the club has now confirmed the centre-back won’t take part in the action.

Instead, Igor Tudor resorted to Juventus Next Gen youngster Pedro Felipe, who has been included in the squad for the first time this season.

The 21-year-old is a Palmeiras youth product who was bought by the Italian giants in January 2024, but remained on loan at the Brazilian club until February 2025.

The youngster has thus far made seven appearances for Juve’s second team in Serie C, scoring one goal in the process.

While Bremer couldn’t make it, the good news for the Bianconeri is the return of Khephren Thuram. Like the Brazilian defender, the Frenchman sustained a knock against Atalanta, but he has now managed to overcome.

However, Igor Tudor might be reluctant to risk him from the start, so he could opt to maintain the midfield duo of Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram.

In addition to Bremer, Juventus remain without the injured Fabio Miretti and Arkadiusz Milik, in addition to Juan Cabal, who suffered a setback in midweek.

Juventus Matchday squad vs Milan

1 Perin

4 Gatti

5 Locatelli

6 Kelly

7 Conceicao

8 Koopmeiners

9 Vlahovic

10 Yildiz

11 Zhegrova

15 Kalulu

16 Di Gregorio

17 Adzic

18 Kostic

19 Thuram

20 Openda

22 McKennie

23 Pinsoglio

24 Rugani

25 Joao Mario

27 Cambiaso

30 David