Juventus announced their final matchday squad of the season as they prepare to take on Torino in the Derby della Mole.

The Granata, who will host this contest, have virtually nothing left to play for this season aside from the city’s bragging rights and the satisfaction of placing the final nail in their rivals’ Champions League coffin.

For their part, the Bianconeri must win their fixture and hope for at least two favours from the games featuring Milan, Roma, and Como, who are all ahead of them in the table.

Dusan Vlahovic earns a call-up

On Saturday, Dusan Vlahovic suffered a knock to the adductor during the training session. This news rang alarm bells at Continassa, especially since the Serbian had spent almost four months on the sidelines due to an adductor injury earlier in the campaign.

Nevertheless, the striker has gritted his teeth, earning a call-up for Sunday’s big showdown.

This has been confirmed by the official Juventus website, which released the official matchday squad on Sunday afternoon.

It remains to be seen if the former Fiorentina star will be deemed fit enough for a starting role on what could be his final appearance for the Bianconeri.

In addition to Vlahovic, Khephren Thuram has also been included in the squad. The Frenchman has been struggling with a recurring physical problem over the past few weeks, so he’s expected to start on the bench.

Arkadiusz Milik and Juan Cabal are also on the list, although neither is expected to take part in the action.

On the other hand, Kenan Yildiz has succumbed to an injury, so he hasn’t been included in the squad. Gleison Bremer is also out, as he’s serving a one-match yellow card ban.

Juventus matchday squad vs Torino

Goalkeepers: Perin, Di Gregorio, Pinsoglio.

Defenders: Holm, Gatti, Kelly, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Cabal.

Midfielders: Locatelli, Koopmeiners, Adzic, Thuram, Miretti, McKennie.

Forwards/wingers: Conceicao, Vlahovic, Zhegrova, Boga, Milik, Openda, David, Kostic.